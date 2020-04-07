The Top Hobbies and Skills We’re Working on During the Lockdown

A new survey found 60% of us are working on new SKILLS AND HOBBIES while we are stuck at home. Here are the top ten ways we’re trying to improve ourselves while on lockdown . . .

Learning to cook or bake. Maybe because you almost HAVE to right now. Working out at home every day. Learning a new language. Starting a diet. Learning yoga. Learning to grow vegetables. Learning to garden in general. Researching your family tree. Mastering an instrument Taking college courses online.

A few more that made the top 25 include learning how to draw . . . learning to video chat . . . learning to cut your own hair . . . getting really good at puzzles . . . learning to code . . . and writing a novel.