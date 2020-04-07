NOW PLAYING
The Top Hobbies and Skills We’re Working on During the Lockdown

Hope Bidegainberry
April 7, 2020

A new survey found 60% of us are working on new SKILLS AND HOBBIES while we are stuck at home. Here are the top ten ways we’re trying to improve ourselves while on lockdown . . .

  1. Learning to cook or bake. Maybe because you almost HAVE to right now.
  2. Working out at home every day.
  3. Learning a new language.
  4. Starting a diet.
  5. Learning yoga.
  6. Learning to grow vegetables.
  7. Learning to garden in general.
  8. Researching your family tree.
  9. Mastering an instrument
  10. Taking college courses online. 

A few more that made the top 25 include learning how to draw . . . learning to video chat . . . learning to cut your own hair . . . getting really good at puzzles . . . learning to code . . . and writing a novel. 

