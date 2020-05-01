The Top Tech Skills We’ve Had to Learn During Lockdown

Close to a third of us have had to learn at least one new tech skill during the lockdown . . . mostly so we can video chat. If you’re a young person, get ready to laugh at how CLUELESS the rest of us are. Here are the top 10 tech issues we’ve had to figure out . . .

What Zoom is, and how to use it. How to set up a group video chat. How to share a link for a virtual meeting. How to set up a group chat on WhatsApp. How to turn your camera off and on during a video call. How to add people to a group call. How to join a group chat on your phone. How to send a text to more than one person. How to make a phone call on a computer. How to mute your speaker on a video call.

A few more that just missed the top 10 were how to use emojis . . . how to use your speakerphone . . . and how to use a wireless printer.