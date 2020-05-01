fbpx
The Top Tech Skills We’ve Had to Learn During Lockdown

Hope Bidegainberry
May 1, 2020

Close to a third of us have had to learn at least one new tech skill during the lockdown . . . mostly so we can video chat.  If you’re a young person, get ready to laugh at how CLUELESS the rest of us are.  Here are the top 10 tech issues we’ve had to figure out . . .

  1. What Zoom is, and how to use it.
  2. How to set up a group video chat.
  3. How to share a link for a virtual meeting.
  4. How to set up a group chat on WhatsApp.
  5. How to turn your camera off and on during a video call.
  6. How to add people to a group call.
  7. How to join a group chat on your phone.
  8. How to send a text to more than one person.
  9. How to make a phone call on a computer.
  10. How to mute your speaker on a video call.

A few more that just missed the top 10 were how to use emojis . . . how to use your speakerphone . . . and how to use a wireless printer. 

