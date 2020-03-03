The Ultimate Shamrock Shake

Shamrock Shakes are the second best thing from McDonald s, right behind their french fries.

As if you needed another incentive to drink a McDonald’s Shamrock Shake every day for the next month, here you go.

In honor of the shake’s 50th anniversary, McDonald’s is holding a contest where someone will win an 18-karat GOLD Shamrock Shake cup with 50 emeralds and white diamonds on it. The cup is worth $90,000.

You’ll be entered to win it every time you buy one of the shakes through the McDonald’s app.

If you just HAVE to have the cup, they’re also auctioning one off on eBay for charity. The price is up to $30,000 right now, with a little over a week to go.

Hopefully someone from the South Bay wins it!