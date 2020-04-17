Face-to-face visits are not possible during social distancing, so handlers are finding creative ways to stay connected.

An English mastiff named Duke doesn’t understand social distancing. The 3-year-old dog is used to volunteering nearly every day at schools and assisted living facilities as a therapy dog with his handler.

They have volunteered for the past two years with the nonprofit Pet Partners, spreading comfort and cheer in their community. The woman is worried about senior citizens in nursing homes who are unable to visit with their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Duke visits residents at Harbor Village Rehabilitation and Nursing Center — from outside. Though residents can’t run their fingers through his fur, they still light up in delight while peering out the windows at the happy dog.

