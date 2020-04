Music biopics are all the rage . . . or at least they WERE before Hollywood and the rest of the world shut down. So a WHITNEY HOUSTON movie just seems like a no-brainer.

And yes, there’s one in the works as we speak. It’s called “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”, and it’s being done with the full cooperation of her family, so don’t expect anything too salacious.

They’ll also get to use her music, which is a bonus.