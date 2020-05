This Australian Shepherd has a special talent. This dog learned to create modern paintings using colorful acrylic paints. Her owner sells them to raise money for charities during COVID-19.

This dog learned to paint after her dog mom made her a special paint brush she can grip with her mouth.

The owner says this dog loves the color blue, which makes sense, since these semi color-blind creatures see yellow, blue, and gray most clearly.

Each piece of art will take 3 to 4 weeks to complete. They can also sell for up to $500 dollars per piece-which is all donated to charity. The owner has already sold 600-700 of the dog’s work.