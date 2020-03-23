NOW PLAYING
Think positive writing on white napkin around coffee pen and phone on wooden table
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirus

Three Ways to Stay Positive During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Hope Bidegainberry
March 23, 2020

Even though we are all isolating ourselves and waiting for a pandemic breakthrough, there is a lot to be thankful for in our lives. Here are three things you can do to stay positive . . .

  1. Enjoy the small things. Like the ability to sleep in if you’re out of work, the smell of freshly-brewed coffee, or the feel of a warm shower on your back. They’re things you may have taken for granted in the past, but they can still boost your serotonin, improve your mood, and make you feel calm.
  2. Strengthen your connections.If you’re locked down at home with your family, it’s a perfect opportunity to spend quality time with them. Play board games, look them in the eyes, have long conversations with them, and so on. Or reach out to your loved ones on the phone or FaceTime. Doing things that make you feel close to other people can boost your oxytocin and lower your cortisol levels, which can improve your stress levels.
  3. Look for the good in others.  For every story about people physically fighting over toilet paper, there are GOOD stories out there too, like people helping their elderly neighbors or people leaving huge tips at restaurants before they close.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Mad Malamute After Bath

Take a look at this video below of this Malamute who loves the water, but only on his terms. He is not a fan of bathtime and ignores his owner after he gets out of the bath! TooFunny

What’s missing in my pantry!?!

As a matter of fact, my pantry has never been this full! Just some of the essentials to “snuggle in place” (as my husband calls it). We have been sharing with our neighbors back and forth too. Join our new...

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT