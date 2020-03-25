NOW PLAYING
Astronaut. Deep space image, science fiction fantasy in high resolution ideal for wallpaper and print. Elements of this image furnished by NASA
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirus

Tips from Astronauts on How to Self-Isolate

Hope Bidegainberry
March 25, 2020

Who knows more about self-isolating in a dangerous environment than ASTRONAUTS?

Former Space Station commander Chris Hadfield got on YouTube and shared some pointers on how to get through this without going nuts. And astronaut Scott Kelly shared some great tips too. Here are seven things they say to do . . .

  1. Do your research, understand the situation, and listen to the experts.  Don’t just be afraid.  Find reliable sources, and know the true risks you’re facing.  Having a good grasp on it can help you manage your anxiety.  Just don’t get TOO obsessed.
  2. Choose some goals, identify the obstacles, and attack those goals.  Think about what you want to accomplish today, this week, and this month.  We can’t do certain things right now, but moving forward is important.  So new hobbies are a great idea.
  3. Follow a schedule.  If we’re in this for the long haul, you don’t want to drift through each day without a plan.  Having some structure really helps.
  4. Pace yourself.  Don’t try to do too much each day, or you’ll get burnt out.  Remind yourself to take breaks and make room for fun.  When Scott Kelly was on the Space Station, he binge-watched “Game of Thrones” twice.  So don’t feel too guilty.
  5. Get outside if you can.  They can’t do it in space, and it’s one of the things they miss most.  If you can’t go outside, just crack a window.  Or try this:  On the Space Station, they play a lot of nature sounds, like birds and trees rustling in the wind.
  6. Keep a journal.  NASA has been studying the effects of self-isolation for decades.  And they’ve found it’s one of the best ways to stop cabin fever.
  7. Take time to connect with your loved ones.  Video calls with friends and family are HUGE for astronauts.  So take advantage of it, and appreciate how lucky we are it’s even possible to connect online now.

Like Hadfield says, “There’s never been a better time [in history] to self-isolate.”

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

The Coronavirus Has Nixed the Summer Olympics

It is official: The Summer Olympics have been postponed until 2021. This is the first time in the 120-plus-year history of the Olympics that they’ve been postponed or canceled by anything other than war. But this...

A Five-Week National Lockdown

As we enter another week of social distancing while coronavirus continues to spread rapidly, one of the biggest questions everyone is asking is: How do we stop this thing? Yaneer Bar-Yam is a physicist and pandemic...

Upcoming Events

Wed 25

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT