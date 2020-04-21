fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Funny portrait of a welsh corgi pembroke dog showering with shampoo. Dog taking a bubble bath in grooming salon.
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Tips & Tricks For Pet Grooming At Home

Hope Bidegainberry
April 21, 2020

With most places closed during the pandemic, pet parents are looking for new ways to keep their furry friends safe, happy, and healthy. For many pets with longer fur who would normally see a groomer every six to eight weeks things may be getting a little hairy. 

Here’s the top five tips for safely grooming your pet at home:

  • Bathe and Brush
    • It’s recommended that you should bathe your dog at least every three months. Some dogs may require more frequent baths if they spend a lof of time outdoors or have skin problems.  Regular grooming with a brush or comb will also help keep your pet’s hair in good condition by removing dirt, spreading natural oils throughout the coat.
  • Trim, Trim, Trim
    • While it’s safe to lightly trim your pet’s hair, we advise that you NEVER shave your pet. When trimming at home, trim dry, clean fur around the face, feet and tail. 
  • Paw-dicure
    • A dog’s nails should be trimmed when they just about touch the ground when they walk. If your pet’s nails are clicking or getting snagged on the floor, it’s time for a trim. 
  • Eyes and Ears
    • You’ll want to regularly check your pet’s eyes for any tearing, crust, cloudiness or inflammation that may indicate a health problem. A gentle wipe with a damp cotton ball will help to keep your pet’s eyes gunk-free. If your dog’s inner ears appear dirty, clean them with a cotton ball or piece of gauze dampened with mineral oil, hydrogen peroxide or a liquid ear cleaner.
  • Skincare routine
    • The condition of your cat or dog’s skin is an indication of her overall health. When a skin problem occurs, your pet may respond with excessive scratching, chewing and/or licking. You should always be mindful of your pet’s skin and monitor if they are experiencing any symptoms.

For more information CLICK HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Are you having intense, vivid dreams?

I am!  Really intense and vivid full of imagery and people out of the blue. Sometimes several times a night. Sometimes very disturbing!  And I am remembering them  for days! Turns out sheltering in place and sleep...

Five Ways to Help Out Grocery Delivery People

Someone talked to a bunch of grocery delivery people and asked them how we can make their jobs a little easier right now.  Here are five ways to help them out the next time you order groceries . . . Be good about...

Got over ripe bananas? Let’s get cooking!

I know @TeriKing is the queen of recipes…but try this! My Sunday afternoon project. Breakfast for my husband for the next week or so! Pre-heat oven 350. Grease bread loaf pan. Put together in bowl: 1 1/2 cups...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
May 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT