Tips & Tricks For Pet Grooming At Home

With most places closed during the pandemic, pet parents are looking for new ways to keep their furry friends safe, happy, and healthy. For many pets with longer fur who would normally see a groomer every six to eight weeks things may be getting a little hairy.

Here’s the top five tips for safely grooming your pet at home:

Bathe and Brush It’s recommended that you should bathe your dog at least every three months. Some dogs may require more frequent baths if they spend a lof of time outdoors or have skin problems. Regular grooming with a brush or comb will also help keep your pet’s hair in good condition by removing dirt, spreading natural oils throughout the coat.

Trim, Trim, Trim While it’s safe to lightly trim your pet’s hair, we advise that you NEVER shave your pet. When trimming at home, trim dry, clean fur around the face, feet and tail.

Paw-dicure A dog’s nails should be trimmed when they just about touch the ground when they walk. If your pet’s nails are clicking or getting snagged on the floor, it’s time for a trim.

Eyes and Ears You’ll want to regularly check your pet’s eyes for any tearing, crust, cloudiness or inflammation that may indicate a health problem. A gentle wipe with a damp cotton ball will help to keep your pet’s eyes gunk-free. If your dog’s inner ears appear dirty, clean them with a cotton ball or piece of gauze dampened with mineral oil, hydrogen peroxide or a liquid ear cleaner.

Skincare routine The condition of your cat or dog’s skin is an indication of her overall health. When a skin problem occurs, your pet may respond with excessive scratching, chewing and/or licking. You should always be mindful of your pet’s skin and monitor if they are experiencing any symptoms.



