NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT Blog

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Hope Bidegainberry
March 12, 2020

Well, it was only a matter of time, a famous person has tested positive for the coronavirus, and it is one of the most beloved celebrities of all time.

TOM HANKS took to social media to announce that both he and his wife RITA WILSON are in Australia . . . and they both have COVID-19.

He said, quote, “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went.  Slight fevers too.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive. 

“Well . . . what to do next?  The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed.  We will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.  Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

“We’ll keep the world posted and updated.  Take care of yourselves!” 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

The NBA Season Has Been Suspended Indefinitely

Last night, an NBA player tested positive for the coronavirus, and the league IMMEDIATELY suspended the rest of the SEASON until further notice.  It all started when last night s Oklahoma City Thunder / Utah Jazz...

Avengers At Disneyland This Summer

According to a press release from Marvel, the Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Resort will be opening this summer, July 18th. The press release states, The Avengers Campus “will bring together Super Heroes from across...

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT