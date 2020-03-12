Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Well, it was only a matter of time, a famous person has tested positive for the coronavirus, and it is one of the most beloved celebrities of all time.

TOM HANKS took to social media to announce that both he and his wife RITA WILSON are in Australia . . . and they both have COVID-19.

He said, quote, “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

“Well . . . what to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

“We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”