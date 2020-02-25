NOW PLAYING
Cute little girl ready for the Tooth Fairy to come
96.5 KOIT Blog

Tooth Fairy Payouts Jumped 33 Cents This Year

Hope Bidegainberry
February 25, 2020

I remember getting 50 cents from the Tooth Fairy, and I was happy with that!

Apparently the Tooth Fairy is feeling a little more generous this year .

The insurance company Delta Dental has something called the Tooth Fairy Index, which tracks how much the Tooth Fairy leaves for a tooth. And the average payout jumped 33 cents to over FOUR BUCKS per tooth.

The national average now sits at $4.03, up from $3.70 last year. But that’s still lower than the all-time high of more than $4.50 in 2017.

Kids in the Northeast are currently getting the biggest payouts at $4.35 on average. In the South, it’s 4.01 . . . out West, $3.97 . . . and kids in the Midwest are getting hosed, at just $3.71 per tooth.

So is four bucks a tooth fair? Or too much? Another recent survey asked over 7,500 people. And 53% said somewhere between $1 and $5 sounds about right.

11% said less than $1 per tooth . . . 3% said more than $20 . . . and roughly 1 in 7 Americans think kids should get NOTHING from the Tooth Fairy.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Berkeley Animal Care Services: Marshall

Found abandoned from a house full of 8 other dogs, Marshall here is the last of them looking for a new home. Great ball player and cheery disposition, he just needs a human who loves to play fetch. We are desperate to...

Berkeley Animal Care Services: Caspian

Caspian is a charming kitty with an adorable milk mustache and a thick, lustrous black and white coat. He is very sweet tempered and friendly. He loves to rub noses with you, and if you rub his belly, he will be yours...

Upcoming Events

Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 05

Hayward Animal Shelter: Dine & Donate

March 5 @ 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT