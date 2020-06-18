fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Close-up of sandcastle built on seaside by boy on summer island vacations
96.5 KOIT Blog

Top 10 Socially Distanced, Screen-Free Activities

Hope Bidegainberry
June 18, 2020

You’re going to be spending a lot more time with your family this summer than you have in the past.  And that means parents need things to do that are:  Socially distanced . . . and don’t involve even MORE screen time.

Yes, activities like that DO exist.  Here are the top 10 most popular ones that families are planning on doing this summer, according to a new survey . . .

1.  Playing board games.

2.  Camping in the backyard.

3.  Making arts and crafts.

4.  Reading books.

5.  Building blanket and pillow forts.

6.  Making breakfast as a family.

7.  Teaching the kids a new skill.

8.  Making a home movie theater.

9.  Playing with water guns.

10.  Eating popsicles. 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT