Top 10 Socially Distanced, Screen-Free Activities

You’re going to be spending a lot more time with your family this summer than you have in the past. And that means parents need things to do that are: Socially distanced . . . and don’t involve even MORE screen time.

Yes, activities like that DO exist. Here are the top 10 most popular ones that families are planning on doing this summer, according to a new survey . . .

1. Playing board games.

2. Camping in the backyard.

3. Making arts and crafts.

4. Reading books.

5. Building blanket and pillow forts.

6. Making breakfast as a family.

7. Teaching the kids a new skill.

8. Making a home movie theater.

9. Playing with water guns.

10. Eating popsicles.