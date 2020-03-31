Virtual Viewing of ‘Magic Happens’ at Disneyland Park

Are you searching for ways to bring Disney joy and magic back into your life? While Disneyland is temporarily closed, below is the special virtual viewing of the all-new “Magic Happens” parade which recently debuted at Disneyland park! This spectacular celebrates the awe-inspiring moments of magic. Gather with your family at home to watch this stunning parade!

This parade features nine newly designed floats from classics like The Sword in the Stone, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, to more recent stories including, Frozen 2, Moana, and The Princess and the Frog, as well as Pixar’s Coco.