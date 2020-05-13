Ways People Are Reducing Their Stress

These are stressful times where pretty much everything feels uncertain. So . . . how are you getting through it?
A new survey found three out of four people say the pandemic has increased their stress and anxiety. And here are the top 10 ways we’re reducing that stress . . .
1. Exercising, 52%.
2. Watching more TV, 42%.
3. Sleeping, 38%.
4. Meditating, 37%.
5. Drinking more, 32%.
6. Playing games, 32%.
7. Calling or texting with friends and family, 30%.
8. Taking prescription meds, 27%.
9. Using CBD, 25%.