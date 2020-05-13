Ways People Are Reducing Their Stress

These are stressful times where pretty much everything feels uncertain. So . . . how are you getting through it?

A new survey found three out of four people say the pandemic has increased their stress and anxiety. And here are the top 10 ways we’re reducing that stress . . .

1. Exercising, 52%.

2. Watching more TV, 42%.

3. Sleeping, 38%.

4. Meditating, 37%.

5. Drinking more, 32%.

6. Playing games, 32%.

7. Calling or texting with friends and family, 30%.

8. Taking prescription meds, 27%.

9. Using CBD, 25%.