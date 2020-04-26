Wearable Device That Can Monitor Animals’ Health Through Their Fur

Researchers have invented a first-of-its-kind health tracking sensor for pets that can monitor vital signs through fur.

Such devices could help owners keep track of their pets’ health, and help vets monitor animals during surgery without the need for shaving.

The new Imperial-developed device is made of a silicone-water composite material which houses a microphone that picks up sound waves, like a watery, squishy stethoscope. It is flexible and stretchy enough that it tightly moulds to the shape of the fur part it is placed on, squeezing out any sound-sucking air bubbles and preventing them from re-forming.