What Do You Think of Holding the World Series . . . on Christmas?

Hope Bidegainberry
March 26, 2020

TODAY was supposed to be Opening Day for Major League Baseball. Of course, it is not, thanks to the coronavirus.

It’s WAY too early to speculate when professional sports will be back . . . or how each of them will handle their schedule and other logistical challenges.

But MLB super-agent SCOTT BORAS says he’s sent the league a couple of proposals . . . one for a full, 162-game season that would begin on June 1st, and another for a 144-game season that would start on July 1st.

Both have the playoffs running through December instead of October . . . with a potential Game Six of the World Series happening on CHRISTMAS DAY.

The proposal has all the postseason games in the league’s eight domes and three Southern California stadiums.  It’s unclear where the World Series would be held.

Of course, there are plenty of issues this would bring up . . . like how the previous two months would also have a lot of cold weather in some cities, and that this would mean they’d probably have to push back the start of NEXT season.

For now, it seems more likely that MLB will do some sort of 81-game half-season, beginning sometime this summer.

