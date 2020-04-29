fbpx
What Will Happen to Your Dog If You Have the Coronavirus?

Hope Bidegainberry
April 29, 2020

There are plenty of things to be concerned about during this time. For dog owners, those concerns might be what will happen to my dog if I get sick?

Here are some tips that might put your mind at ease:

  • Have a pet preparedness plan ready
    • Ask a friend or family member if they can care for your dog 
    • Be sure to have extra food and supplies ready like a carrier or crate
    • Make sure your dog’s vaccines are up to date.
    • If your dog is taking any medications, make sure you have a list with instructions.
    • Your dog should be microchipped with your current contact information.
  • Find pet care resources in your community
    • During the crisis, there may be options of temporary housing for pets, donated supplies, subsidized vet services and more.
    • Contacting local shelters and animal service agencies to see if any support is available.
  • Can you infect your dog with the coronavirus?
    • Dogs are very unlikely to become infected with COVID-19. There is no evidence that they can spread the virus to people.

If you have the coronavirus, you should avoid contact with your pets as well as people. If you have to be around your pet when you’re sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with them.

