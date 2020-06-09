fbpx
NOW PLAYING
two cheerful friends singing and having fun
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirus

When Will We Be Able To Do Things Like Shake Hands, See Friends, and Get Haircuts Again

Hope Bidegainberry
June 9, 2020

 It’s hard to know when life will truly get back to normal . . . because NO ONE really knows, including the experts.  This might give you a better idea though . . .

Someone polled more than 500 epidemiologists who study the spread of diseases.  And they asked them when they’ll PERSONALLY feel comfortable doing various things again.  Like shaking hands and getting a haircut.  Here’s what they said . . .

1.  Out of the 20 things on the list, there were only four that most of them would feel okay doing again now, or later this summer . . .

They include bringing in mail and packages without precautions . . . seeing a doctor for something non-urgent . . . going on overnight trips within driving distance . . . and getting your hair cut at a salon.

Again, there wasn’t a real consensus though.  For example, 1 in 5 said they won’t feel totally safe getting a haircut for at least another year.

2.  A few things where the number one answer was “within the next 3 to 12 months” include . . .

Attending a small dinner party . . . sending kids to school . . . working in a shared office . . . riding a bus . . . boarding a plane . . . going to the gym . . . and eating at restaurants.

Some were less worried about that stuff though.  Close to a third said they’d go to a dinner party this summer, and 30% would send their kids to school or daycare within the next three months.

3.  Now here are some things where “over a year away” was the top answer . . .

Attending a wedding or funeral . . . going out with someone you don’t know very well . . . attending a large church service . . . going to live sporting events and concerts . . . hugging or shaking hands . . . and not wearing a face mask everywhere.

That said, 1 in 6 would go to a wedding or funeral as early as this summer, and 1 in 8 would go to church again soon.

Only 3% would feel fine going to a concert or sporting event this summer though.  And 6% said they might NEVER shake hands again.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

4 Ways To Make The Most Of A “Staycation”

 If you’re doing a “staycation” this summer, don’t just spend it in front of the TV.  Here are four tips to make the most of a staycation and not waste it . . . 1.  Separate...

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Tue 16

Bon Jovi

June 16 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 05

Camila Cabello

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT