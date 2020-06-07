fbpx
NOW PLAYING
funny Welsh Cardigan Corgi dog lying in the grass
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Why Does My Dog Keep Eating Grass?

Hope Bidegainberry
June 7, 2020

Have you taken your dog for a dog when she suddenly stops to eat some grass?

So many questions might run through your head:

“Why is my dog eating grass?”
“Should I stop her?”

You might have heard that dogs eat grass to make themselves vomit. To ease your mind, here are some insights that assured us that eating grass is pretty normal.

Grazing shouldn’t cause any alarm for dog parents and it’s pretty normal among domestic dogs. Rarely does this cause problems.

The only time you should be concerned is if your pet ingests a plant this is potentially toxic to them. Some toxic plants can be hidden in grass and it’s good to know what to look for. Some of these plants include:

  • Aloe
  • Calla Lily
  • Chamomile
  • Daisy
  • Eucalyptus
  • Geranium
  • Holly
  • Needlepoint Ivy
  • Oregano
  • Poinsettia

So in general, there’s no need to be concerned when your dog eats grass. Just keep in mind that if she does swallow a bunch at one time, she might vomit from nothing more than a bellyache.

 
 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Dog Makes Hilarious Noise When Dad Says “Squirrel”

This Jack Russell, like many other dogs in his breed, have a lot of energy. He also just happens to love chasing squirrels. This dog would lose her mind, anytime there was on in the area. This dog’s obsession for...

A Message From 96.5 KOIT

96.5 KOIT support peaceful protests and is working with Bay Area communities to support peace, human dignity, and justice with no color lines.

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Tue 16

Bon Jovi

June 16 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 05

Camila Cabello

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT