Why Does My Dog Keep Eating Grass?

Have you taken your dog for a dog when she suddenly stops to eat some grass?
So many questions might run through your head:
“Why is my dog eating grass?”
“Should I stop her?”
Grazing shouldn’t cause any alarm for dog parents and it’s pretty normal among domestic dogs. Rarely does this cause problems.
The only time you should be concerned is if your pet ingests a plant this is potentially toxic to them. Some toxic plants can be hidden in grass and it’s good to know what to look for. Some of these plants include:
- Aloe
- Calla Lily
- Chamomile
- Daisy
- Eucalyptus
- Geranium
- Holly
- Needlepoint Ivy
- Oregano
- Poinsettia
So in general, there’s no need to be concerned when your dog eats grass. Just keep in mind that if she does swallow a bunch at one time, she might vomit from nothing more than a bellyache.