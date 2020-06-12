Will Splash Mountain Be Redesigned?

Something that could very well get the hook is Disney’s Splash Mountain.

The ride has been a staple at both Disneyland and Disney World since 1989. The problem is, it’s based on “Song of the South”, a 1946 film so racially troubling that Disney refuses to release it in any form.

There are now several online petitions to re-theme Splash Mountain. One of them calls for it to be based on “The Princess and the Frog”, the first Disney film with a black princess.

Of course, there seems to be just as many petitions demanding that Splash Mountain be kept the way it is.