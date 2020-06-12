fbpx
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 17: In this handout photo provided by Disney parks, Mickey Mouse and his friends celebrate the 60th anniversary of Disneyland park during a ceremony at Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring Academy Award-winning composer, Richard Sherman and Broadway actress and singer Ashley Brown July 17, 2015 in Anaheim, California. Celebrating six decades of magic, the Disneyland Resort Diamond Celebration features three new nighttime spectaculars that immerse guests in the worlds of Disney stories like never before with "Paint the Night," the first all-LED parade at the resort; "Disneyland Forever," a reinvention of classic fireworks that adds projections to pyrotechnics to transform the park experience; and a moving new version of "World of Color" that celebrates Walt Disneys dream for Disneyland. (Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)
Will Splash Mountain Be Redesigned?

Hope Bidegainberry
June 12, 2020

Something that could very well get the hook is Disney’s Splash Mountain.

The ride has been a staple at both Disneyland and Disney World since 1989.  The problem is, it’s based on “Song of the South”, a 1946 film so racially troubling that Disney refuses to release it in any form.

There are now several online petitions to re-theme Splash Mountain.  One of them calls for it to be based on “The Princess and the Frog”, the first Disney film with a black princess.

Of course, there seems to be just as many petitions demanding that Splash Mountain be kept the way it is.

