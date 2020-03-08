NOW PLAYING

You may also like

Are You A Dog Or Cat Person?!

Are you a dog or cat person, or both?! Take a look at the video below of this dog person and this cat person who swap pets for a day! Could you do this?

San Jose has the largest Monopoly board in the world

This is not new news but I was wondering if you have ever played Monopoly on this huge board in San Jose?  People can actually rent it out for family, school/non-profit, and corporate events.  It really is pretty cool! ...

National Day Of Unplugging

National Day of Unplugging is an annual 24 hour detox from technology.  San Francisco is celebrating the National Day of Unplugging with a Shabbat dinner, a concert at the Great American Music Hall, and free ice...

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT