Would You Walk Through a Disinfectant Spray to See a Concert?

We all know that concerts, movies, and other large public gatherings are going to change. The question is HOW?

According to Britain’s “Mirror” tabloid, the music industry is hoping to get concerts up and running by the fall . . . and they might do it by having fans walk through a DISINFECTANT MIST on their way into the venue.

Temperature-taking and masks could also be part of the new normal.

(Having your temperature taken and wearing a mask are simple enough . . . although plenty of people have shown that they can’t even handle that.)

(But I have a feeling a lot more people are going to balk at walking through some mysterious, medicinal “mist”. Would you be okay with that? Even if they told you what was supposedly in it? Discuss.)