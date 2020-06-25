fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Silhouettes of people in a bright in the pop rock concert in front of the stage. Hands with gesture Horns. That rocks. Party in a club
96.5 KOIT Blog

Would You Walk Through a Disinfectant Spray to See a Concert?

Hope Bidegainberry
June 25, 2020

We all know that concerts, movies, and other large public gatherings are going to change.  The question is HOW?

According to Britain’s “Mirror” tabloid, the music industry is hoping to get concerts up and running by the fall . . . and they might do it by having fans walk through a DISINFECTANT MIST on their way into the venue.

Temperature-taking and masks could also be part of the new normal.

(Having your temperature taken and wearing a mask are simple enough . . . although plenty of people have shown that they can’t even handle that.)

(But I have a feeling a lot more people are going to balk at walking through some mysterious, medicinal “mist”.  Would you be okay with that?  Even if they told you what was supposedly in it?  Discuss.)

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Pet Of The Week: Syl

What’s black and white and wiggly all over?  The answer to that question is: Syl the Pibble.  This three-year-old neutered male Pit Bull mix is a playful and energetic dog who is looking for a family that will...

Dog Sings ‘You Raise Me Up’ And Steals The Show

Dogs are entertainment enough in our life. They can win over people’s hearts in every moment of our lives. That includes this amazing dog who happens to love the song “You Raise Me Up.”  Once his...

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Trolls World Tour
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT