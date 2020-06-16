fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Young beautiful father and two sons watching tv
96.5 KOIT Blog

You Start Becoming Your Father at Age 37

Hope Bidegainberry
June 16, 2020

You can’t be cooler than your dad if you ARE your dad.

According to a new survey, the average guy starts turning into his father at age 37.  And more than two-thirds of men say they feel more like their father every single year.

Here are the top 10 signs you’re turning into your dad . . .

1.  You start taking grilling very seriously.

2.  You fix things instead of just replacing them.

3.  You start telling “dad jokes.”

4.  You tell your kids to “ask their mother.”

5.  You fall asleep on the couch watching sports.

6.  You grunt getting up off the couch.

7.  You mute commercials.

8.  You love to mow the lawn.

9.  You don’t like it when other people touch the thermostat.

10.  You finish the leftover food on everyone’s plates.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Shelter Pup Invited To Become Police Therapy Dog

Rocky, this rescued dog isn’t really a K-9, but officers were so impressed by the shelter pup’s friendly demeanor that they invited him to join. This Police Department has partnered with a shelter to let...

Hunter’s Old Bay Chicken Wings ~

My friend Hunter grills the best chicken wings, they’re so crispy.  He shared with me his secret recipe, Old Bay Seasoning! LOL   Old Bay has been around forever, and I don’t think it expires...

The “Drive-In” Concert Was A Blast!

The Drive-In concert thing is definitely something to FEEL GOOD about! The COVID-19 shutdown has really brought alot of things to a complete standstill. It seems like it’s been forever since we had the opportunity to...

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Tue 16

Bon Jovi

June 16 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 05

Camila Cabello

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT