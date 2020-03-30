NOW PLAYING
backside graduation hats during commencement success graduates of the university, Concept education congratulation. Graduation Ceremony ,Congratulated the graduates in University during commencement.
96.5 KOIT Blog

You won’t Believe How this Principle Told Her Top Senior they were Valedictorian

Joey Fortman
March 30, 2020

How much are your kids struggling with accepting the reality of this pesky virus? I have a 1st grader and 6th grader and that’s hard enough. I can only imagine what it’s like if you have a senior in High School right about now! Sorry parenting friends. I’m sure that can’t be easy!

One teacher is so determined to shine the spotlight on their top student that she went where?

 

Do you have a “MY KID ROCKS!” in your life? Shoot me an email (joey@KOIT.com). I’d love to share them on our Facebook Page! Or, feel free to comment with a link to the share on your personal outlets. (Do you have a great video or pic on Facebook? Send it my way!)

 

 

Joey Fortman

View all posts

You may also like

Free Tacos!

Taco Bell just announced that they are going to be giving out FREE TACOS tomorrow. If you go through a drive-thru tomorrow, you will get a free Doritos Locos Taco . . . no purchase necessary. You won’t get...

Adopt a Doctor or Nurse in the Bay Area

Say What? You betcha! Restaurants in the Bay Area are doing so much to not only stay alive but to make sure the community is taken care of as well. Guess what Bay Area Tootsie’s is doing? Giving back in a very big...

The Reality of Covid-19

Hey there my dear KOIT friends, I often wonder what it is that brings the world back together over the many years in history when trouble strikes. I’m not a history buff in any way, shape or form. I have to admit...

Upcoming Events

Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT