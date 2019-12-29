A Great Way to Recycle Your Christmas Tree For The Animals at The Oakland Zoo!

Your Christmas tree could be a “Scent Experience” or fun toy for animals at the Oakland Zoo! They are asking for donations of CLEAN used Christmas trees. The animals love to roll and play with them and some love to just smell them..and even eat them. Consider donating your tree to the animals! #FeelGood
