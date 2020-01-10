A New Dog Harness Tells You How Your Dog Is Feeling

Technology is getting us closer and closer to the point where we will be able to have conversations with our dogs. This is the very first step.
A Japanese company called Langualess just created a harness for dogs with a sensor that changes color based on how the dog is feeling: Relaxed, excited, happy, interested, or stressed.
And the harness connects to an app on your phone, so you can track your dog’s moods over time.
The company says they figured out how to detect a dog’s emotions by studying heart rate patterns for dogs in different situations.
The harnesses should go on sale in the U.S. sometime later this year. They’re already on& sale in Japan for around $37.
There’s more to a tail than meets the wag. Japanese company Langualess uses a color changing panel along with heart rate data and analysis to tell dog owners if man’s best friend is feeling happy, sad or hungry for a treat. #OMDCES2020 pic.twitter.com/W4EhbNe6s6
— OMD USA (@OMD_USA) January 6, 2020