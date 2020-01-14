NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaFeel GoodNorthern California NewsSue Hall

A 104 Year Old Northern California Veteran is Looking for a Whole Lotta Love!

Sue Hall
January 14, 2020

Major Bill White served in World War II, survived the Battle of Iwo Jima and is now living in Stockton.

He spends most of his time scrap-booking, with his memories carefully preserved on the bookshelves in his room, organized by year.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, the 104-year-old is hoping to add to his story with a collection of cards and well wishes.

“I’ll save every one of them like I’ve been saving little things that have come up until right now, and they’ll be a personal part of my history,” White said.

If you would like to send a card to the retired Marine, his address is:

The Oaks at Inglewood
6725 Inglewood Ave.
Stockton, CA 95207

Sue Hall

Hey it’s Sue, listen to me weekends on 96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

The Pearson family is back tonight on This Is Us

This is hands down my favorite show!!  There is so much emotion and filled with real life events in this show.  I particularly love Jack Pearson for the complicated but loving man he is.  He is always striving to do the...

Hayward Animal Shelter: Pansy

Pansy, also arrived at the shelter last June and would love to find a loving family and more space to hop around and explore. She’s also very social and can’t pass up an occasional treat of apple or banana...

Hayward Animal Shelter: Alyssa

Alyssa, a young white bunny, arrived at the shelter last June along with several other bunnies. She’s quite social and loves Timothy hay and greens. Alyssa is spayed and hoping to find a loving family soon...

Upcoming Events

Tue 14

LumiNight Lantern Festival

December 1, 2019 - February 2, 2020
Pleasanton CA
United States
Feb 08

Hayward Animal Shelter: All Fur Love Pet Adoption

February 8 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Feb 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT