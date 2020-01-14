A 104 Year Old Northern California Veteran is Looking for a Whole Lotta Love!

Major Bill White served in World War II, survived the Battle of Iwo Jima and is now living in Stockton.

He spends most of his time scrap-booking, with his memories carefully preserved on the bookshelves in his room, organized by year.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, the 104-year-old is hoping to add to his story with a collection of cards and well wishes.

“I’ll save every one of them like I’ve been saving little things that have come up until right now, and they’ll be a personal part of my history,” White said.

If you would like to send a card to the retired Marine, his address is:

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207