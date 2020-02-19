A Puppy That Can’t Walk Befriended a Pigeon That Can’t Fly

If this does not do it for you, examine your soul.

There is a photo going viral this week from The Mia Foundation, which is a nonprofit animal shelter in Hilton, New York that helps animals with special needs.

Two of their animals are a tiny eight-week-old Chihuahua named Lundy who cannot walk . . . and a pigeon named Herman who can’t fly.

Last Thursday, the staff put them together, and Lundy and Herman bonded . . . and started playing together and even hugging. And the photos of them together went viral almost immediately.

The photos have been viewed more than six million times and brought in $6,000 in donations in just the first two days.