NOW PLAYING
Little Chihuahua sitting on the couch in the room
Uncategorized

A Puppy That Can’t Walk Befriended a Pigeon That Can’t Fly

Hope Bidegainberry
February 19, 2020

If this does not do it for you, examine your soul.

There is a photo going viral this week from The Mia Foundation, which is a nonprofit animal shelter in Hilton, New York that helps animals with special needs.

Two of their animals are a tiny eight-week-old Chihuahua named Lundy who cannot walk . . . and a pigeon named Herman who can’t fly.

Last Thursday, the staff put them together, and Lundy and Herman bonded . . . and started playing together and even hugging.  And the photos of them together went viral almost immediately.

The photos have been viewed more than six million times and brought in $6,000 in donations in just the first two days. 

Posted by The Mia Foundation – Love For Mia on Thursday, February 13, 2020

 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Hayward Animal Shelter: Mercedes

Mercedes is an 8 years young pit bull mix who thinks she is still a puppy! She has tan and white fur and a big, goofy smile. She enjoys people, toys, attention, dressing up and being around other dogs. Since she’s...

Hayward Animal Shelter: Snowball

Snowball is a happy-go-lucky, 9 years young Bichon Frise with curly white fur and big brown eyes. He is super friendly and, as you can see, he likes to play dress up. Snowball is easy going and likes other dogs...

Upcoming Events

Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT