A quick guide to Star Wars! (No Spoilers)

A facebook friend posted this. I though it was a helpful guide!
Ok, I have not seen StarWars: The Rise of Skywalker so please don’t reveal many clues, but I’m wondering if I have this correct…
Anakin’s mother was in episode 1 & 2, but passed away.
Anakin Skywalker and Padame are Luke and Leia Organa’s parents. Padame passed away in Episode 3 where Anakin turns into Darth Vader.
Darth Vader is Luke’s father. Mother?
Darth Sidious is Emperor Palpatine.
Han Solo and Leia Organa is Kylo Ren’s father and mother? Luke Skywalker is Kylo Ren’s nephew then.
Luke Skywalker is Rey’s father?
Luke’s mom is Padme. Which technically you already stated but you had “mother?”
We don’t know who Rey’s parents are. Luke is Kylo Ren’s (Ben Solo) uncle. Otherwise sounds like you’ve got it down. I really liked the movie! Hope you get a chance to see it. Tim said it’s really good in 3D.