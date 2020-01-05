NOW PLAYING
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 18: A general view of red stormtroopers attend the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 18, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
96.5 KOIT BlogDaily RollFeel GoodMoviesSue Hall

A quick guide to Star Wars! (No Spoilers)

Sue Hall
January 4, 2020

A facebook friend posted this. I though it was a helpful guide!

…………………………………………………………………………………………..

Ok, I have not seen StarWars: The Rise of Skywalker so please don’t reveal many clues, but I’m wondering if I have this correct…

Anakin’s mother was in episode 1 & 2, but passed away.

Anakin Skywalker and Padame are Luke and Leia Organa’s parents. Padame passed away in Episode 3 where Anakin turns into Darth Vader.

Darth Vader is Luke’s father. Mother?

Darth Sidious is Emperor Palpatine.

Han Solo and Leia Organa is Kylo Ren’s father and mother? Luke Skywalker is Kylo Ren’s nephew then.

Luke Skywalker is Rey’s father?

RESPONSE: ……………………………………………………………………..

Luke’s mom is Padme. Which technically you already stated but you had “mother?”

We don’t know who Rey’s parents are. Luke is Kylo Ren’s (Ben Solo) uncle. Otherwise sounds like you’ve got it down. I really liked the movie! Hope you get a chance to see it. Tim said it’s really good in 3D.

Sue Hall

Hey it’s Sue, listen to me weekends on 96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Pit Bull Throws Hissy Fit

This Pit Bull gets cooked vegetables after she has her dinner. Take a look at the video below of this very spoiled Pit Bull who throws a hissy fit over having to wait for her vegetables! 

Alex Trebeck has his Final Show Speech Prepared

Catagory: Famous Game Show Hosts Last Words… What is …Alex Trebeck’s Final Show!  “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek already knows what he’ll tell viewers on his final episode of the popular game show. “I’ve...

Goodbye Bay Area

Today is our last day at 96.5 KOIT and in the Bay Area. Exactly three years ago, on January 3rd, 2017 we started on the air doing mornings for the station. It’s been an amazing journey and we are so thankful that...

Upcoming Events

Sun 05

Cirque Du Soleil: Amaluna

November 3, 2019 - January 12, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Sun 05

“PigPen Theatre Co.’s The Tale of Despereaux: A New Musical”

November 21, 2019 - January 5, 2020
Berkeley CA
United States
Sun 05

‘Tis the Season for Science: Life on Ice

November 22, 2019 - January 5, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Sun 05

Six Flags Holiday In The Park

November 29, 2019 - January 5, 2020
Vallejo CA
United States
Sun 05

LumiNight Lantern Festival

December 1, 2019 - February 2, 2020
Pleasanton CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT