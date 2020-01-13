NOW PLAYING
A San Francisco Icon is Hanging Up His Uniform after 43 Years!

Sue Hall
January 13, 2020

My friend Tom Sweeney has been the door man at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel since 1976! He has taken the luggage of movie stars and shaken hands with every U.S. president from Gerald Ford to Barack Obama. Visitors from around the world have had their photos taken with him, often after he’s told them where to catch the cable car and how to get to Fisherman’s Wharf. One time we both ran 13 miles to benefit Special Olympics with the SF Police Torch run. He ran in that uniform!! He is a third-generation San Franciscan and never dreamed he’d make such a mark impersonating a British guard when he took the job at 19 because his mother knew the hotel’s general manager and they needed a doorman for the summer. He wanted to be a cop or fireman! Good luck on your next adventure Tom!

