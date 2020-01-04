NOW PLAYING
CULVER CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Host Alex Trebek poses on the set at Sony Pictures for the 28th Season Premiere of the television show "Jeopardy" on September 20, 2011 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Alex Trebeck has his Final Show Speech Prepared

Sue Hall
January 3, 2020

Catagory: Famous Game Show Hosts Last Words…

What is …Alex Trebeck’s Final Show!

 “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek already knows what he’ll tell viewers on his final episode of the popular game show.

“I’ve kind of in my mind rehearsed it already,” Trebek said

What I would do on that day is tell the director, ‘Time the show down to leave 30 me seconds at the end,’” he continued.

During that time, Trebek, who has hosted “Jeopardy!” since 1984, said he plans to tell his beloved fans goodbye and to be kind to his successor.

“I will tell people don’t ask me who is going to replace me because I have no say in that whatsoever,” Trebek said.

“But I’m sure if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me for the past 30-however-many years, then they will be a success.”

 

