If you are allergic to dogs, you might not have to avoid all of them. Even the ones that are not hypoallergenic.

Apparently there is close to a 1 in 3 chance you are only allergic to MALE dogs.

An allergist at one of Harvard’s teaching hospitals in Boston says about 30% of people with dog allergies are really just allergic to one specific protein made in the prostate of male dogs.

The protein is called Can f 5. And there’s a test now to see if you’re sensitive to it.

If you are, then you might not be allergic to female dogs. And some male dogs might be okay too, especially if they were neutered at a young age.

When male dogs get snipped as puppies, their prostate gland doesn’t fully develop. So they can’t produce the protein you’re allergic to.