Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is putting some SERIOUS money toward the efforts to fight climate change.

He is launching the Bezos Earth Fund, and is committing $10 BILLION to start. He will begin issuing grants to scientists, activists, and nonprofits this summer.

In an Instagram post, Jeff said, quote, “[The] Earth is the one thing we all have in common . . . let’s protect it.” Of course, Jeff isn’t going to miss this $10 billion. He’s by far the richest person on Earth, with $129.9 BILLION.