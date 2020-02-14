NOW PLAYING
Another Casting Call for Keanu Reeves Matrix 4 Movie!

Sue Hall
February 14, 2020

San Francisco has been on Keanu Watch ever since rumors first surfaced that actor Keanu Reeves would be in town to shoot “Project Ice Cream,” a code name  revealed itself as the next Matrix movie. Naturally the movie needs extras, but if you want to step up for the job, you’ll need stamina. And also a off beat wardrobe.

Dwyer Casting posted a listing in late January announcing a call for extras, and last night in an email the group detailed exactly who they’re looking for. The call for the roles of “additional runners” requires availability all afternoon and night from today through Sunday. But be warned, extras will be “RUNNING the same blocks and hills over and over again WITHOUT looking Tired ” Running all night is a tough ask, especially for a non-union pay rate of $124.72 for an eight hour shift (exactly SF minimum wage), but the more problematic aspect is the costuming. Extras are instructed to come dressed as “homeless types, people in PJ’s, pedestrians, business types, or fitness/gym types.

