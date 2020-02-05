Are You A Traveler Or Just A Tourist?

When you travel, do you act like a REAL traveler who appreciates the experience, or are you just another tourist?
A recent survey asked people to name the top signs someone is not just another tourist. Here are the top ten:
- You try the local cuisine. So you don’t just go to McDonald’s, or eat the same things you eat at home. You branch out.
- You avoid a lot of the tourist traps and prefer the “hidden gems.”
- You use mass transportation. Like if you were in London, you’d use the Tube instead of Ubering everywhere.
- You go to museums.
- You pick restaurants that are more popular with locals than tourists.
- You try to see a variety of stuff, and visit more than one destination.
- If you’re overseas, you dabble in other languages and try to learn a few phrases.
- You look for local festivals or celebrations to go to.
- You pay attention to their rules of etiquette.
- You talk to locals and ask for advice.