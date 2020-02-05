NOW PLAYING
Rear view image of a young brunette woman. She is enjoying the walk and exploring the city, wearing a casual but fashionable dress, sightseeing and shopping on the Singapore street market. She is holding a large city map, checking out where to go next.
96.5 KOIT Blog

Are You A Traveler Or Just A Tourist?

Hope Bidegainberry
February 5, 2020

When you travel, do you act like a REAL traveler who appreciates the experience, or are you just another tourist?

A recent survey asked people to name the top signs someone is not just another tourist. Here are the top ten:

  1. You try the local cuisine. So you don’t just go to McDonald’s, or eat the same things you eat at home. You branch out.
  2. You avoid a lot of the tourist traps and prefer the “hidden gems.”
  3. You use mass transportation. Like if you were in London, you’d use the Tube instead of Ubering everywhere.
  4. You go to museums.
  5. You pick restaurants that are more popular with locals than tourists.
  6. You try to see a variety of stuff, and visit more than one destination.
  7. If you’re overseas, you dabble in other languages and try to learn a few phrases.
  8. You look for local festivals or celebrations to go to.
  9. You pay attention to their rules of etiquette.
  10. You talk to locals and ask for advice.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Husky Confused By Puppy Addition

Take a look at this adorable video below of these people who brought home the newest addition to the family, this puppy. Watch below of see out this Husky reacts to him!

Treat yourself to a spa day for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine s Day around the corner why not treat yourself to a spa day! You deserve it!The last facial I got was on the Disney Dream last year and it was a great feeling. My last facial was probably 10 or more years...

Berkeley Animal Care Services: Onyx

At 2 years old, her meow is the sweetest symphony to ever grace your ears, enough to bring Mozart to his knees! Affectionate with people, her eyes draw you in and hypnotize you to never stop scratching her! She’s...

Upcoming Events

Wed 05

Hornblower Cruises And Events

February 3 - February 9
Sat 08

Hayward Animal Shelter: All Fur Love Pet Adoption

February 8 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 08

Kissing Booth

February 8 @ 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT