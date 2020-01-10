NOW PLAYING
Attention Bay Area Knitters! You are needed to help Kangaroos and Other Animals Injured in the Australian Fires

Sue Hall
January 10, 2020

This effort is being spearheaded by the Animal Rescue Collective,  a Brisbane-based organization that supports animal rescues across Australia.  At least one American is doing her part to help animals injured in the Australian fires
Becky Coulson, from the Chicago suburbs, is sewing so-called “joey pouches” to send to the fire-stricken country. Firefighters there are struggling to gain control as the blazes devastate ecosystems and wildlife. Baby kangaroos can use the joey pouches to stay alive without their mother’s pouch.
Coulson said fabric like cotton T-shirts can be crucial to the infant mammals’ survival. Knitters around the world are handmaking everything from pouches, nests and even mittens. Here’s how YOU can help…

.https://www.facebook.com/arfsncrafts/

