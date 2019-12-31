NOW PLAYING
Bad Axe Throwing in Daly City was tons of fun

Freska Griarte
December 30, 2019

This weekend was super fun.  My boyfriend and had a date night and went to Bad Axe Throwing in Daly City.  It was both of our first time.  I must have thrown about 20 times before any of the axes stuck to the target!  I tried the one handed throw and the 2 handed one and it was much easier with the 2 handed one.  The first time I got the target it felt really good.  Here is a video of that moment and also the video below that is of Jason Momoa (Aquaman) throwing axes at The Ellen Show for charity!

 

I finally made it out to #BadAxeThrowing in Daly City. It took me a while to find my groove and I threw it a million times and many times it fell to the ground but I stuck this one! Yay! #DateNight – Freska

Posted by 96.5 KOIT San Francisco on Sunday, December 29, 2019

 

