Bad Axe Throwing in Daly City was tons of fun

This weekend was super fun. My boyfriend and had a date night and went to Bad Axe Throwing in Daly City. It was both of our first time. I must have thrown about 20 times before any of the axes stuck to the target! I tried the one handed throw and the 2 handed one and it was much easier with the 2 handed one. The first time I got the target it felt really good. Here is a video of that moment and also the video below that is of Jason Momoa (Aquaman) throwing axes at The Ellen Show for charity!

