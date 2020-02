Hattie is our lap lounger, sun soaker kind of Chihuahua. Great in the company of other dogs her size, she weighs in at 8lbs with 8 years to match. Full of hope and curiosity, she is shy, but very trusting once she gets to know you. At the shelter since July of 2019, makes her our longest resident at BACS. Will you be her Valentine this year?

