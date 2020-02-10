NOW PLAYING
close up of cute pink pig in wooden farm with black eyes looking in camera
Blind Buffalo’s Bodyguard Is A Loyal Pig

Hope Bidegainberry
February 10, 2020

Pigs are very loyal animals. Take a look at the video below of this blind buffalo with her pig best friend. She sleeps next to her and protects her from the other animals!

