BREAKING: Baby YODA will return!

Disney +“Star Wars” original spinoff series “the Mandalorian” is returning for Season 2 in October! That means Baby Yoda will return! Also floated the possibility of infusing “The Mandalorian” with more characters and taking their “stories in new directions,” nodding to potential for spinoff series… If you can’t wait ‘tll then to get your fix, the Baby Yoda plush doll should be in stores in about a month!~