Broccoli and Cheddar Cheese Soup

This soup is hearty and filling. It warms your tummy on a cool foggy bay area evening. All that broccoli is so good for you too. Pair with a crisp salad for a delicious meal.
Ingredients
6 tablespoons of butter (3/4 stick) room temperature
2 lbs organic fresh broccoli, chopped keep some florets separate (1 cup)
1 large onion chopped
2 garlic cloves minced
1 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon
7 cups of chicken stock low sodium
1 cup whipping cream
3 tablespoons all purpose flour
2 cups grated extra sharp cheddar cheese
Preparation
- Melt 3 tablespoons butter in heavy medium pot over medium-high heat. Add chopped broccoli & onion; sauté until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. add garlic and tarragon and saute for 1 minuted. Add chicken stock and cook until broccoli is tender, about 15 minutes..then stir in cream.
- Mix remaining 3 tablespoons butter with flour in small bowl to make paste. Whisk paste into soup. Add broccoli florets. Simmer until soup thickens and florets are tender, stirring frequently, about 5 minutes. Preheat broiler. Place 6 ovenproof soup bowls on baking sheet. Divide soup among bowls. Sprinkle 1/3 cup cheese over each. Broil until cheese melts and bubbles around edges, about 4 minutes. Enjoy!