Broccoli cream soup on the wooden table.
Broccoli and Cheddar Cheese Soup

Teri King
February 11, 2020

This soup is hearty and filling.  It warms your tummy on a cool foggy bay area evening.  All that broccoli is so good for you too.  Pair with a crisp salad for a delicious meal.

 

Ingredients

6 tablespoons of butter (3/4 stick) room temperature

2 lbs organic fresh broccoli, chopped keep some florets separate (1 cup)

1 large onion chopped

2 garlic cloves minced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon

7 cups of chicken stock low sodium

1 cup whipping cream

3 tablespoons all purpose flour

2 cups grated extra sharp cheddar cheese

 
 

Preparation

    1. Melt 3 tablespoons butter in heavy medium pot over medium-high heat. Add chopped broccoli & onion; sauté until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. add garlic and tarragon and saute for 1 minuted. Add chicken stock and cook until broccoli is tender, about 15 minutes..then stir in cream.
    2. Mix remaining 3 tablespoons butter with flour in small bowl to make paste. Whisk paste into soup. Add broccoli florets. Simmer until soup thickens and florets are tender, stirring frequently, about 5 minutes.  Preheat broiler. Place 6 ovenproof soup bowls on baking sheet. Divide soup among bowls. Sprinkle 1/3 cup cheese over each. Broil until cheese melts and bubbles around edges, about 4 minutes.  Enjoy!

