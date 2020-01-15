Build A Bear in the Bay Area Will Soon Offer Baby Yoda!!

Coming soon to the 6 Bay Area Locations of Build a Bear, The Child, AKA Baby Yoda! Ever since the Disney + channel debuted the show Mandolorian, Baby Yoda has been the most popular character! Build A Bear already offers other Star Wars characters. There is a huge demand for the toy! The actual Baby Yoda toy won’t be available until March. So head to your nearest Build a bear, In SF, Santa Clara, San Jose, San Mateo, Fairfield and Pleasanton and be one of the first, you will!
