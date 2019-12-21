NOW PLAYING

Try My Super Simple “Peppermint Bark” Recipe .

This recipe is so easy and it tastes and looks like is was professionally made. 2 bags dark chocolate chips 2 bags white chocolate chips 1 Box of candy canes (crushed inside a zip lock baggie) Wax paper 2 cookie sheets...

Living With Animals: Holiday Wish

’Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house All the creatures were stirring, including the mouse And the dogs, the bunnies, the turtles and cats Awaiting the Big Guy (you know: white beard and a sack)...

Recipe: Bacon Jalapeno Popper Wonton Cups

These are too good not to share! They went over HUGE in my house and are a great addition to your holiday feast. Here is what you need: INGREDIENTS Cooking spray 12 wonton wrappers 4 oz cream cheese, softened ⅓ cup sour...

