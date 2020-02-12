Butternut Squash Soup with Bacon!!

This butternut squash soup will satisfy everyone, especially when you put bacon on top! Serve with a fresh salad and fresh bread keeps everyone healthy and happy!
Ingredients
- 1 (3 pound) butternut squash – peeled, seeded, and cubed
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 9 strips thick cut applewood smoked bacon, chopped
- 1 large white onion, chopped
- 2 pears – peeled, seeded, and chopped
- 2 cloves fresh garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 3 cups Organic low salt Chicken Broth
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Place squash in a large bowl; drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. Spread the squash in a single layer on baking sheet lined with aluminium foil. Season with salt and pepper.
- Roast squash for 40 minutes turning half way.
- Place the chopped bacon into a soup pot and cook over medium heat, stirring until brown and crisp, about 8 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon and transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Reserve the bacon drippings.
- Place the pot over medium heat; add the onion, pears, garlic, rosemary, and thyme and cook in the bacon drippings until onions and pears are soft, 5 minutes. Add the roasted squash and cook another 5 minutes. Add Chicken Broth, nutmeg, cinnamon, and simmer on medium-low until ingredients are very soft and flavors have combined, about 10 minutes.
- Puree the soup in a blender or food processor in small batches.
- Ladle soup into serving bowls and garnish with crumbled bacon and green onions if you wish. Sour Cream is great too!