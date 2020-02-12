NOW PLAYING
Delicious butternut squash soup with bacon bits and herbs
Butternut Squash Soup with Bacon!!

Teri King
February 12, 2020

This butternut squash soup will satisfy everyone, especially when  you put bacon on top!  Serve with a fresh salad and fresh bread keeps everyone healthy and happy!

Ingredients

  • 1 (3 pound) butternut squash – peeled, seeded, and cubed
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 9 strips thick cut applewood smoked bacon, chopped
  • 1 large white onion, chopped
  • 2 pears – peeled, seeded, and chopped
  • 2 cloves fresh garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 3 cups Organic low salt Chicken Broth

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
  2. Place squash in a large bowl; drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. Spread the squash in a single layer on baking sheet lined with aluminium foil. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Roast squash for 40  minutes turning half way.
  4. Place the chopped bacon into a soup pot and cook over medium heat, stirring until brown and crisp, about 8 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon and transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Reserve the bacon drippings.
  5. Place the pot over medium heat; add the onion, pears, garlic, rosemary, and thyme and cook in the bacon drippings until onions and pears are soft, 5 minutes. Add the roasted squash and cook another 5 minutes. Add Chicken Broth, nutmeg, cinnamon, and  simmer on medium-low until ingredients are very soft and flavors have combined, about 10 minutes.
  6. Puree the soup in a blender or food processor in small batches.
  7. Ladle soup into serving bowls and garnish with crumbled bacon and green onions if you wish.  Sour Cream is great too!

Teri King

Hey it’s Teri King playing Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites for your workday weekdays 10am-3pm. Listen Here

