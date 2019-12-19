Can I borrow $200,000?

There has been a lot of talk about Star Wars lately, mostly from me. If you have listened to the show, or followed me on Instagram (@NerdiNick) then you know I’m a huge fan. But what doesn’t get talked about nearly as much as it used to, is my love for Superman. I’ve been a Superman fan since I was 3 years old and I watched Christopher Reeve take flight on screen.

My very first tattoo, that I got when I was 16, is of the Superman symbol. As much as you think I love Star Wars, Superman is and will always be my biggest fandom. It’s just lately, there hasn’t been much to talk about. I especially loved Christopher Reeve as Superman and he is who I compare everything too. The movies aren’t all that great when you watch them now, but the way that he portrayed the character was PERFECT.

The opportunity to own a piece of the his and Superman’s history recently hit the market. An original cape from Superman: The Movie went to auction and sold for $193,750. Setting the world record for the highest amount paid for a superhero cape. The cape is one of a dozen or so that were made for the movie, however this one in particular has a cool history. It was the grand prize in a contest back in 1979 when the movie came out. Kids had to mail in the answers to 10 questions to DC Comics. The ones that got a perfect score were put into a drawing for the cape, chosen by Christopher Reeve.

If we can pool all of our money together, we might be able to buy this cape from the person who won the auction. WHO’S WITH ME?!

Oh well, I’ll just fly around in my fake one.