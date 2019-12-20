NOW PLAYING
Can your coworker make Christmas cookies like this?

Freska Griarte
December 19, 2019

I’m blown away!  I work with some really talented people!  Earlier in the week I found out that one of my co-workers could tap dance!  Today, low and behold I find out another awesome unknown talent about a coworker.  Diane Rankin is in our Sales Department and she is an amazing baker.  Not only do they look phenomenal they taste out of this world!  I mean that in a great way!

 

 

Home made holiday cookies by Diane

My co-worker Diane can get down in the kitchen!! Check out these assorted Christmas cookies she made. They were YUMMY! What are you favorite Christmas desserts or sweets?

Posted by 96.5 KOIT San Francisco on Thursday, December 19, 2019

Freska Griarte

