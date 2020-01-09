NOW PLAYING
Chicken Wings!! A football watching party must have!

January 9, 2020

Baking your chicken wings instead of frying is healthier, easier and just as good if not better!  Here’s a great recipe with 2 different dipping sauces.

INGREDIENTS
Buffalo sauce:
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/3 cup hot pepper sauce (such as Frank’s)

Ginger-soy glaze:
1/3 cup honey
2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce
3 large garlic cloves, crushed
1 piece of ginger, peeled, sliced
Wings:

5 pounds chicken wings, tips removed, drumettes and flats separated
2 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

 

For Buffalo sauce
Mix first 4 ingredients in a medium bowl; let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk in hot sauce; keep warm.

For Ginger-Soy Glaze
Bring all ingredients and 1/4 cup water to a boil in a small saucepan, stirring to dissolve honey. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until reduced to 1/4 cup, 7–8 minutes. Strain into a medium bowl. Let sit for 15 minutes to thicken slightly.

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Set a baking rack inside each of 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Place all ingredients in
a large bowl; toss to coat. Divide wings between 2 pans and spread out in a single layer.
Bake wings until cooked through and skin is crispy, 45–50 minutes.

Take wings out and add 1/2 to ginger-soy glaze and toss evenly, place in a single layer on pan lined with aluminium foil and place back into the oven until glossy and lightly caramelized, about 8 minutes.

Toss the other half of wings in the Buffalo sauce and serve immediately with ranch dressing and celery, no need to bake them again.

Enjoy!!

 

