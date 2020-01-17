Chinese New Year Flower Fair this weekend

This weekend is the Chinese New Year Flower Fair in San Francisco. Head to Grant Ave and brighten your home with colorful flowers to usher in the Year of the Rat. Popular blooms for the Lunar New Year are chrysanthemums symbolizing wealth, and peonies representing love and prosperity. Bring the whole family and bring home fresh fruits, candies and new supplies for a fresh start. There will be acrobats, folk dancers and magicians too. Admission is FREE.

San Francisco Chinese New Year Flower Fair

– Saturday, January 18, 2020

– Sunday, January 19, 2020

Chinatown, San Francisco

– Grant Ave. from Clay to Broadway, Pacific, Jackson and Washington between Stockton and Kearny. Gung Hay Fat Choy!