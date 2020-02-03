Chinese New Year Street Fair & Parade this Weekend!

Dumplings! Rice Cakes! Kumquats! It’s the Year of the Rat! Celebrate the Chinese New Year this weekend in San Francisco’s Chinatown with a Festival and Parade Saturday Night!

Click here for the latest information.

Festival Information

Saturday, February 8, 2020 // 10:00 am – 4:30 pm

Sunday, February 9, 2020 // 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Grant Avenue from California to Broadway

Sacramento, Washington, Jackson & Pacific between Stockton & Kearny

Chinese New Year Parade

The Southwest Airlines Chinese New Year Parade, celebrating the Year of the Rat, will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 5:15 PM, stepping off at Second and Market Streets. It is a free event for all to attend but tickets must be purchased to sit in the bleacher sections.

The parade starts off at 2nd and Market Streets, goes around Union Square and ends at Kearny Street & Columbus Ave. The distance of the parade route is approximately 1.3 miles.