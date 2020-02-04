Coming soon to a theater near you…Hamilton, The Movie!!

Don’t have hundreds of dollars or more to go see the play Hamilton? You’ll love this news!

Disney is bringing a film of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical sensation with the original Broadway cast to cinemas in North America on Oct. 15, 2021.

The movie version isn’t an adaptation in the vein of Miranda’s upcoming “In the Heights,” but rather a “live capture” of a stage performance. It was shot at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in Manhattan before founding members began to depart the production. Save your money…See the movie!