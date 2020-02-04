NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaFeel GoodMoviesNorthern California NewsSue Hall

Coming soon to a theater near you…Hamilton, The Movie!!

Sue Hall
February 4, 2020

Don’t have hundreds of dollars or more to go see the play Hamilton? You’ll love this news!

Disney is bringing a film of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical sensation with the original Broadway cast to cinemas in North America on Oct. 15, 2021.

The movie version isn’t an adaptation in the vein of Miranda’s upcoming “In the Heights,” but rather a “live capture” of a stage performance. It was shot at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in Manhattan before founding members began to depart the production. Save your money…See the movie!

Sue Hall

Hey it’s Sue, listen to me weekends on 96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Pet Of The Week: Chef

This 5 year old boy is Chef! In his tuxedo coat, he is always the best-dressed kitty. Although the food he prefers might not be to your liking, he will never think you are a donut. Besides supervising meal prep, he...

Make Your Valentine’s Day Dinner Reservation Today

There are WAY more dinner reservations at restaurants on Valentine s Day compared to the average night, so you really cannot wait until the last minute. Valentine’s Day is 10 days away, and according to OpenTable...

Shelter Dog Finally Feels Loved

Take a look at the video below of this foster dog mom who helps this Shar Pei go from being a scared, sick shelter dog to a big, happy, wrinkly girl! What a heartwarming transition!

Upcoming Events

Tue 04

Hornblower Cruises And Events

February 3 - February 9
Sat 08

Hayward Animal Shelter: All Fur Love Pet Adoption

February 8 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 08

Kissing Booth

February 8 @ 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT